Man charged with multiple felonies after woman dies in apartment explosion

The incident happened on March 5, at the University Commons apartment complex in Greeley.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man faces several charges after a woman died in an apartment explosion last month, said a release from Weld County District Attorney (WCDA).

Investigators said they believe the defendant, Matthew Fry, 29, was extracting hash oil with butane from marijuana when the explosion occurred.

>The video above aired on March 5 as first responders fought the flames after the explosion.

The incident happened at the University Commons apartment complex located at 1314 9th Street on March 5, said WCDA.

WCDA said they've charged Fry with:

Extraction of marijuana concentrate

Assault in the second-degree

Manslaughter

Fourth-degree arson

An advisement hearing was held Wednesday and Fry has a disposition hearing set for May 5 at 2:30 p.m. in Division 17, said WCDA.

When Greeley Fire Department (GFD) responded to the fire, they said they saw the fire on the upper floor when they arrived. Additional ambulances were requested and three families displaced by the fire.

There is no information on the condition of the other people injured in the explosion.

