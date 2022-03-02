Man arrested for assaulting deputy and drug possession in Fort Collins, sheriff's office says

Uriah Keith Ward was arrested after hitting a deputy in the face during a traffic stop Monday night, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man faces multiple charges including assault and drug possession after hitting a deputy during a traffic stop in Fort Collins Monday night, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said.

The sheriff's office said deputies pulled over a vehicle around 11:34 p.m. for a traffic violation at City Park Avenue and West Mulberry Street.

A deputy made contact with a woman driver and passenger, later identified as 39-year-old Uriah Keith Ward of Fort Collins, and had them exit the car, according to the sheriff's office.

A K9 conducted an open-air sniff, which LCSO said led to a probably cause search of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

During the search, Ward ran toward a deputy and hit him in the face, causing him to fall, before running off on foot, the sheriff's office said.



A deputy was able to take Ward into custody after using a taser on him, according to the sheriff's office, and was booked at the Larimer County Jail after being cleared by medical personnel.

The deputy was treated at the hospital for minor injuries to his face and knee, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies found illegal narcotics and identification documents that didn't belong to Ward, according to the sheriff's office.

Ward faces the follow charges, according to the sheriff's office:

Second-degree assault on a peace officer

Obstructing a peace officer

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Criminal possession of one or more identification documents

He was released Tuesday on a $300 bond, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the vehicle was released at the scene.

