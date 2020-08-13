Man charged with attempted first degree murder in Jefferson County

David Uecke is accused of stabbing a woman on Saturday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — District Attorney Peter Weir charged a 44-year-old man with attempted first degree murder after a woman was stabbed Saturday evening.

David Uecke appeared in Jefferson County District Court Thursday morning where he was advised of his charges, according to the district attorney's office.

On August 8 at about 5:30 p.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) was called to 8450 W. Cross Dr. on a report of a stabbing, according to a release from the district attorney.

A 41-year-old woman was found at a bus stop who appeared to be stabbed in the throat, the release said. The woman was then transported to a nearby hospital.

Uecke and the victim had met three days earlier and were involved in a relationship, according to the affidavit.

Uecke is in custody at the Jefferson County jail, being held on a $75,000 bond, according to the district attorney.