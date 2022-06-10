Man charged with murder after body found in Aurora field

Jesus Jose Rodriguez Jr., 50, was found dead on March 25, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — A 26-year-old man is charged with murder related to the death of a man whose body was found in a field in Aurora back in March, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Ever Rodriguez-Tejada is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting death of a 50-year-old man.

His body was found on March 25 of this year in a field in the area of E. 56th Avenue and E-470. Earlier, Aurora Police said around 7:15 a.m. that morning they got a call about a person down in that area. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in a field just off the roadway, police said.

No information was provided about a motive for the killing or if the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Rodriguez-Tejada's next court appearance is set for Sept. 16.

