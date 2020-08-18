Man charged in deadly machete attack on Brighton family

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The man arrested in connection with a deadly attack with a machete that left one woman dead and numerous other people injured has been charged with 24 counts including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Lonny Lynn McNair is accused of carrying out the attack on Aug. 11 that killed 51-year-old Bonnie Skinner. Her husband, Vincent, and their two daughters, Paige and Abigayle, were injured, according to the Brighton Police Department (BPD).
Daniel Smeal, a family friend who lives at the home, was also hurt. There were other people in the home who were not hurt, according to John Bradley, a spokesperson for BPD.
Officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the 2400 block of Cherry Circle for at 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 11 and found Bonnie Skinner, 51, with severe lacerations. She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
McNair fled the scene and was arrested after a high-speed chase in which he crashed his vehicle off Interstate 76 near East Bromley Lane, according to BPD.
He is charged with 24 counts which include:
- First-degree murder after deliberation
- First-degree felony murder
- Three counts of attempted first-degree murder
- First-degree assault against an at-risk person
- Two counts of first-degree assault
- Two counts of first-degree burglary
- Second-degree assault
- Vehicular eluding
- 12 counts of crime of violence (sentencing enhancers)
He was advised of the charges Tuesday in Adams County District Court and is set for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m.
