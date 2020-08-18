Man charged in deadly machete attack on Brighton family

The attack on Aug. 11 killed Bonnie Skinner and injured 3 of her family members. A family friend was also hurt.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The man arrested in connection with a deadly attack with a machete that left one woman dead and numerous other people injured has been charged with 24 counts including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Lonny Lynn McNair is accused of carrying out the attack on Aug. 11 that killed 51-year-old Bonnie Skinner. Her husband, Vincent, and their two daughters, Paige and Abigayle, were injured, according to the Brighton Police Department (BPD).

Daniel Smeal, a family friend who lives at the home, was also hurt. There were other people in the home who were not hurt, according to John Bradley, a spokesperson for BPD.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the 2400 block of Cherry Circle for at 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 11 and found Bonnie Skinner, 51, with severe lacerations. She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

McNair fled the scene and was arrested after a high-speed chase in which he crashed his vehicle off Interstate 76 near East Bromley Lane, according to BPD.

He is charged with 24 counts which include:

First-degree murder after deliberation

First-degree felony murder

Three counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault against an at-risk person

Two counts of first-degree assault

Two counts of first-degree burglary

Second-degree assault

Vehicular eluding

12 counts of crime of violence (sentencing enhancers)

He was advised of the charges Tuesday in Adams County District Court and is set for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m.