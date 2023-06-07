Man formally charged with murder in fatal shooting of teen who tried to steal car

Orest Schur is accused of shooting two teens last week after he spotted them trying to steal his car, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — Prosecutors charged a man with murder after he was accused of fatally shooting one teen and injuring a second teen who were trying to steal his car from his Aurora home, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Orest Schur, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting on July 6.

The incident began in the 19400 block of East 59th Place when a car alarm woke up Schur and his family.

His wife called 911 call at 11:19 p.m. She said after they were woken up by the car alarm, they saw two people dressed in black attempting to break into a Hyundai Elantra, an arrest affidavit from Aurora Police says. She went on to say that her husband had gone outside to look around.

She reported that she heard a car driving very fast and then heard three gunshots that she believed came from one street over. The dispatcher advised her to call her husband and tell him to come inside, the affidavit says.

About four minutes later, someone else called 911. According to the affidavit, the caller refused to give their name but was later identified as Schur.

He reported that "he had been shot at while he was chasing some car thieves," the affidavit says.

Schur reported he had been shot at in the area of East 58th Drive and Flanders Street. He said he was not hurt, that he "chased them down," that the suspects crashed and he "had shot back at them," according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived, they located a Kia Rio crashed into a backyard fence on East 58th Circle. The vehicle had a bullet hole in the trunk, and the rear windshield was shattered, the affidavit says. It appeared a bullet had traveled through the rear of the front driver's seat.

One victim was later found lying in a yard with two gunshot wounds. That teen died from his injuries. The other victim, a 13-year-old boy, went to a nearby relative's home and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound. He's expected to survive.

Schur later spoke with police and said he got in his car and drove after the suspects and then fired at them after he heard gunshots. According to the affidavit, police did not find any other weapons at the scene and only found shell casings that appeared to match Schur's weapon. They also found no evidence that Schur's vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

On Friday, the U.S. Space Force confirmed that Schur is a technical sergeant assigned to Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora. His wife indicated that he has had weapons training and had previously served two tours in Afghanistan, according to the affidavit.

Schur is next due in court on July 13.