Suspect charged in fatal stabbing in Aurora

Nurendy Ropon, 22, was charged with murder and menacing in the deadly stabbing of a 33-year-old man along Alton Street last Thursday.

AURORA, Colo — A man has been charged in a deadly stabbing in Aurora last week that killed a 33-year-old man.

Nurendy Ropon, 22, faces charges of second-degree murder and menacing in the stabbing Thursday on Alton Street between East 16th and East 17th avenues, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Aurora Police said officers responded around 9:23 p.m. to a report of a man stabbing the victim during an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Ropon was arrested near the scene and taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

Investigators did not give any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the death.

