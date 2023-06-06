Man charged in shooting that killed man, injured woman

Prosecutors charged Antonio Simpson, 34, with murder and attempted murder related to the May 20 shooting.

DENVER — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting last month in which a man was killed and a woman injured, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Antonio Simpson, 34, is charged with one count of first-degree murder related to the death of 46-year-old John Martinez and one count of attempted murder and assault related to the injured victim.

Simpson is accused of shooting Martinez in the head, killing him at an apartment in the 800 block of Cherry Street in east Denver on May 20. A woman at the apartment was also shot, police said. The woman was shot in the leg, suffering a serious injury, according to the arrest affidavit.

Just before 7 p.m. May 20, Denver Police were called to the apartment by the wounded woman, the affidavit says. When officers arrived, they found the shot woman in the living room and found the other victim in the bedroom, according to the affidavit.

The surviving victim told investigators she had returned to the apartment earlier from Rose Medical Center because she had not felt well earlier in the day. She said Martinez had returned to the apartment with Simpson and another woman, the affidavit says. The woman said she lay down on the couch and fell asleep while the three others stayed in the bedroom, the affidavit states.

A short time later, the woman who was shot heard a pop and felt her leg burning, the affidavit says. The woman said she heard the male victim say, "Dude, what the <expletive>" and then heard two more pops, the affidavit says.

The woman who was shot said she heard scuffling, and then the other woman who had been in the apartment came into the living room, gave the victim a phone, said she was sorry and that she didn't know what happened, and then left the apartment, the affidavit says.