47-year-old man charged in stabbing death

The suspect and victim were heard arguing in an alley before the stabbing, according to the DA's office.

DENVER — A 47-year-old man has been officially charged with first-degree murder in relation to the stabbing death of a man in Denver, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Paul Evans, 49, died after the Denver Police Department (DPD) said he was stabbed during a fight in the 1500 block of South Broadway in Denver.

That's about a mile south of the Interstate 25 and Broadway interchange.

The suspect and victim were heard arguing in the alley behind 1545 S. Broadway in the late afternoon of May 28, according to the DA's office.

A witness called 911 to report that a transient male, later identified as Evans, had been stabbed, the DA said.

Both Menendez and Evans were known to each other as both had been camping in the alley where the crime occurred, according to the DA.

Police responded to the scene and transported Evans to Denver Health Medical Hospital, the DA said, where he was pronounced dead.