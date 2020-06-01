AURORA, Colo. — The man accused of fatally shooting a teenager at the Town Center of Aurora two days after Christmas was formally charged Monday morning.

Kamyl Xavier Garrette, 18, appeared in court, where he was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and trespassing. There are also two counts, known as sentence enhancers, which would only come into play if he's convicted.

He is accused of shooting Nathan Poindexter on Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. inside the first level of the J.C. Penney store at the shopping center, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Officers who were working at the mall responded to a report of gunshots and found Poindexter, who was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Poindexter had been a part of the Crowley Foundation, an educational and leadership organization.

The founder of the program said Pointdexter had been a part mentorship program for years and had grown into a leader.

"The fact that he’s not here doesn’t seem real," said Kenneth Crowley Sr., a mentor to Poindexter and the founder of the Crowley Foundation. "He had an awesome future. He could’ve been anything that he wanted to be, done anything he wanted to do, gone anywhere he wanted to go."

APD met with mall officials last week to address safety concerns at the shopping center and said there were additional patrols there since the shooting.

