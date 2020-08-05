Man charged after fatal stabbing in Westminster garage

Noal Nussbaum, 52, was working on a project in the garage when the suspect stabbed him in the chest, according to Westminster Police.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Prosecutors formally charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing of a man who was walking on a project inside his garage earlier this month, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Wesley Van Lougee, 36, appeared in court Friday morning electronically and was advised of the charge of first-degree murder. He also faces two violent crime counts, which are sentencing enhancers.

He's accused of stabbing 52-year-old Noal Nussbaum in the chest on May 1 in Westminster.

Just before 8 p.m. that night, Westminster officers responded to 10391 107th Circle and found Nussbaum on the floor between the garage and the house with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nussbaum lived at the home with the homeowner, her son and two developmentally disabled adults.

Lougee arrived at the house that night and had some communication with Nussbaum, who was working on a project in the garage, police said. Lougee then stabbed Nussbaum in the chest, according to police. Investigators did not mention any motive for the stabbing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in Westminster

Lougee was a friend of the homeowner’s son, and Lougee and Nussbaum were also acquainted, police said.

He is being held without bond at the Jefferson County jail and is due in court on May 13 for a motions hearing. His preliminary hearing is set for June 24.