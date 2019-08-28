LAKEWOOD, Colo. —

A 19-year-old man has now been charged with both fatal stabbings that occurred within a 12-hour period in Belmar Park earlier this month.

Vicente Orozco is charged with 17 counts — including first-degree murder — for the two incidents, according to a news release from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Orozco is charged with:

Two counts of first-degree murder - after deliberation

One count of first-degree murder - felony murder

One count of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of aggravated robbery

11 counts of violent crime

Wednesday marked the first time investigators have tied Orozco to both deaths. The 19-year-old McLain Community High School student had previously been arrested for his alleged role in the Aug. 15 murder of 61-year-old Stevan Sandvich, who was found dead by someone walking in the area.

Earlier that night, 19-year-old Ivan Rodriguez was stabbed multiple times while he was playing soccer with a friend in that same park.

Lakewood Police Department spokesperson John Romero said investigators believe Rodriguez was stabbed when someone else approached them and asked if he could also play.

Rodriguez died a few days later.

Orozco is being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail, and is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 27.

Prosecutors said the arrest affidavit in this case is sealed, and no additional information will be released at this time.

