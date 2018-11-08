KUSA — A man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in what police in Thornton called a large disturbance with weapons at a sports bar early Saturday morning.

According to the Thornton Police Department, officers responded to the Extra Point Sports Bar off 100th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police later said the suspect, Gary Wideman, 36, had been thrown out of the bar but returned with a handgun and started shooting. When officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot.

One of the shooting victims, a woman, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Another person walked into a nearby hospital for treatment.

All of the surviving victims are expected to live.

Anyone has additional information is urged to contact the Thornton Police Department Tip-Line at 720-977-5069.

© 2018 KUSA-TV