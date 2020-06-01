DENVER — A 34-year-old man accused of driving his car into a busy downtown intersection and hitting two people on Monday pleaded not guilty in a Denver court.

Manuel Saucedo had previously been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a felony, after an affidavit says he accelerated into the 20th and Market streets' intersection following a fight at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Videos posted to social media shows the incident, according to the affidavit.

(The video below shows the moments just ahead of the crash and the crash itself. Warning: the video is graphic and could be disturbing to some viewers.)

Police responded just after that fight, which involved about 10-15 people, with another 80-100 gathered around watching and filming it on their cell phones, the affidavit says.

Officers noticed an unoccupied, gold-colored, 4-door sedan parked in the middle of Market Street just before the intersection, and the affidavit says it appeared the driver, Saucedo, was one of the people involved in the fight.

The affidavit says the videos posted to social media show Saucedo get back into the sedan, then some other people who were involved in the fight hitting the vehicle with a traffic post and pulling on the driver's side door. Saucedo then accelerates through the intersection, hitting two pedestrians before turning left onto 20th Street, the affidavit says.

Both victims were taken to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Saucedo is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a felony.

