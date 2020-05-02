DENVER — A white plastic grocery bag that fell from the suspects' vehicle during a Denver marijuana dispensary robbery ultimately led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sabastian Tremayne Littlejohn faces charges in relation to the robbery of the Lightshade Dispensary at 330 S. Dayton St. on Jan. 8, the Denver District Attorney announced Wednesday.

Littlejohn has been charged with:

One count of second-degree kidnapping

Five counts of aggravated robbery

One count of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance.

Special offender

According to an arrest affidavit, five suspects pulled up to Lightshade at 9:40 p.m. in a dark-colored Pontiac sedan. Surveillance tapes showed a white grocery bag fall from the rear passenger seat as the suspects exited the car, the affidavit says. The affidavit then states the suspects robbed the store and drove off, leaving the grocery bag behind.

The Denver Police Crime Lab collected several items from the scene, including the plastic grocery bag.

Crime lab technicians obtained one latent fingerprint hit from the bag, which matched Littlejohn, according to the affidavit.

The robbery was one of several around Denver, Aurora and Glendale that have happened in recent months.

Police said they believe the same group of armed and hooded thieves is responsible for all those robberies.

They are continuing to seek help from the public in identifying additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.



