Man accused of sexually assaulting business owner at gunpoint

Trevondus Estes is charged with 51 counts related to multiple robberies of massage businesses in Denver, the district attorney announced.

DENVER — A man is charged with 51 counts related to a string of armed robberies and at least one sexual assault that occurred at numerous massage-related businesses, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

In one instance, Trevondus Estes, 32, is accused of entering the victim’s business, forcing her into a private massage room at gunpoint, and then sexually assaulting her, the DA's office said.

That incident occurred on Nov. 9, according to an affidavit for Estes' arrest from the Denver Police Department (DPD). The victim said she was just opening her business when the suspect came in and asked about a massage and then pulled out a gun and demanded money, the affidavit says.

The victim said she only had $40 which she gave to the man, according to the document. She said the man then forced her into a room and sexually assaulted her gunpoint, the affidavit says. The woman told police that following the assault the man used a towel to cleanup and left a jacket and sock behind.

Those items were all tested for DNA and a match from the towel came back to Estes, the affidavit says.

He's charged in numerous other similar incidents involving additional victims, the DA's office said.

Charges against him include:

Sexual assault

Aggravated robbery

Second-degree kidnapping

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Violating bail bond conditions

Officials believe that Estes is likely to have repeated this same pattern of alleged criminal behavior throughout the Denver-metro area. His photo is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or who thinks they were assaulted by Estes is asked to call the Sex Crimes Hotline at 720-913-6040.