Man charged in deadly shooting

Bradley Biggie is charged with the murder of Damir Pugh, who was shot and killed in an apartment building on Jan. 19, the district attorney's office said.

DENVER — A suspect is being charged in the murder of a 30-year-old man on Jan 18, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The Denver Police Department said officers responded around 6 a.m. to an apartment buidling near the intersection of West 35th Ave. and South Kendall Street and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Damir Pugh, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Bradley Biggie, 47, has been arrested and faces one count of first-degree murder, according to the district attorney's office.

A witness told officers Biggie had called him regarding a security alarm at the apartment complex. The witness went to the leasing office, opened the door, and saw Pugh trying to take money out of a vending machine, according to a probable cause statement. The witness thought he saw a knife in Pugh's hand, so he locked the door and called Biggie, then called 911, according to the statement.

Biggie arrived with a handgun while the witness was on the phone with 911 dispatchers, according to the statement. The witness then reported hearing gunshots and requested an ambulance, the district attorney's office said.

Police said much of the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Biggie's arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 31.

