Affidavit: Baggage claim tag leads to murder charges for man following discovery of remains in suitcases

City of Denver workers discovered the remains of 33-year-old Joshua Lockard in the Mar Lee neighborhood on Dec. 29.

DENVER — A baggage claim tag led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man who has subsequently been charged with murder after a man's remains were found in two suitcases in Denver on Dec. 29, according to a Denver Police (DPD) affidavit.

Benjamin Satterthwaite, 28, is charged with:

One count first-degree murder

One count tampering with a deceased human body.

He is accused of killing and dismembering Joshua Lockard, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Tuesday.

DPD responded to the Dec. 29 call after Denver Parks and Recreation workers found a black and a purple suitcase, one with a human foot sticking out of it, on the side of the street in the 1700 block of South Java Way in the Mar Lee neighborhood, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says responding investigators found a baggage claim sticker that looked like it had been on a recent flight with the name "Satterthwaite" on it. Investigators later learned the sticker on the suitcase was associated with a United Airlines flight that landed in Denver on Dec. 21, according to the affidavit.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Jan. 15 identified the remains as belonging to Lockard, 33. His cause of death is still under investigation.

Satterthwaite is accused of killing Lockard and then dismembering his corpse before placing it inside the suitcases, according to the DA.

Police said previously they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.