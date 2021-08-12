Suspect identified in shooting of Colorado park ranger

Daron Marquel Ellis is charged with assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been charged by a federal complaint in connection with the shooting of a park ranger just outside Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) earlier this month.

Daron Marquel Ellis is charged with assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

>The video above aired on the day of the shooting.

Ellis made his initial appearance in Federal Court in Denver on Monday, where he was advised by a federal magistrate judge of the charge pending against him and ordered to remain in custody.

The incident happened on Fall River Road just outside the entrance to the park in Larimer County on Dec. 8. when a National Park Service (NPS) law enforcement ranger was shot during a confrontation with two suspects who were reported to be involved in an earlier pursuit outside the park.

Shots were fired near the Fall River entrance to the park about 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 8, and the ranger discharged their firearm, and one of the two suspects was injured, according to the park service.

The ranger was protected by a ballistic vest and did not suffer serious injuries, according to the NPS. Both the ranger and injured suspect were taken to the hospital for medical care. The uninjured suspect was taken into custody.

Assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

