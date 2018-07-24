DENVER – A man has been taken into custody following a shooting that apparently stemmed from a confrontation between a woman and the man she lived with.

Justin Mack, 27, faces charges for first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department. Mack was also the person who called 911 to report the shooting, which occurred at East 35th Avenue and Krameria Street on Monday afternoon.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, was shot in the forehead and pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a probable cause statement released Tuesday by DPD.

A woman who was with Mack during the shooting told investigators that she lived with the victim and wanted to go to their home to pick up some of her belongings. The woman and the victim had gotten into an argument that morning, and she told police that he assaulted her, according to the probable cause statement.

That’s why the woman said she asked for Mack’s help going back to the home. She said she asked Denver Police Dispatch to have officers on standby, and while she was waiting for them to arrive, the victim drove up to them.

According to the probable cause statement, the woman told police that she confronted the victim before getting back into Mack’s car. She told investigators that while they were driving away, the victim ran up to her side of the vehicle and got halfway inside of the car, trying to grab her.

That’s when the woman told police she heard one gunshot and the victim fell to the ground. The woman said she knew Mack had a gun, according to the probable cause statement.

Mack declined to give a statement to detectives until he could speak to an attorney, according to the probable cause statement.

He is currently being held in the Downtown Detention Center without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

