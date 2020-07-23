Man charged with murder after shooting near food truck

The suspect believed the victim's son was responsible for a prior shooting, according to an arrest affidavit.

DENVER — A man with gang ties has been arrested in connection with a shooting near a food truck last month, according to an arrest affidavit from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Dwan West, 34, is now charged with nine felony counts including first-degree murder for the June 18 shooting in the 1500 block of Valentia Street, which is just north of East Colfax Avenue.

According to witnesses, West and the victim knew each other.

The victim, identified as 49-year-old Asian Fair, was standing near a food truck with several other people when West pulled out a gun and began shooting, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Fair was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries about three weeks after the shooting. The coroner ruled his death a homicide and said he died from a gunshot wound.

Based on witness accounts and video surveillance, West was arrested.

He's charged with the following:

First-degree murder

First-degree assault

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Six counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

West went by the name "Money GD", according to the arrest affidavit, and is a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang. A woman who said she wanted to remain anonymous told police that West believed the victim's son who was known as "Lil Ace" was responsible for an earlier shooting incident on Hanover Street in Aurora, the affidavit says. The woman told police West shot Fair based on that belief.