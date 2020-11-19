Man charged with first-degree murder in west Denver shooting

Joseph Heck was shot and killed on Nov. 10 at a Denver apartment complex.

DENVER — A man has been charged with first-degree murder following a shooting at an apartment complex earlier this month in Denver.

Gabriel Moak, 53, is accused of killing 42-year-old Joseph Heck on Nov. 10 in the 1400 block of Xavier Street. That's three blocks east of Sheridan Boulevard and about a block south of Colfax Avenue.

On that day a witness called 911 around 2:40 p.m. and said a man had been shot and was bleeding on his doorstep, an affidavit for Moak's arrest from the Denver Police Department says.

A witness said he was in a meeting with headphones on when he heard what he believed were gunshots, the affidavit says. He said he walked outside and saw a man walking away from the area where he believed the gunshots came from.

The man said he needed to choose between following the man he believed was the suspect or rendering aid to the victim, the affidavit says. He chose to stay and help the victim while calling 911, according to the document.

Officers responded and found Heck lying in a stairwell having suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

Denver Fire and Denver Health paramedics also arrived and provided aid. Heck was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner concluded that Heck died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.