DENVER — The 18-year-old accused of vandalizing multiple pieces of artwork at the Denver Art Museum last month caused less than $100,000 in damage, according to a spokesperson for the museum.

Shadia Lemus confirmed to 9NEWS that most of the damage Jake Siebenlist is accused of causing can be fixed through conservation activities.

The Denver Police Department said Siebenlist entered the Denver Art Museum on Dec. 9 and damaged art property. He's facing two charges of criminal mischief.

Witnesses told police that Siebenlist walked to a glass bonnet and pushed it over, causing it to shatter. When security tried to restrain him, the affidavit said, Sibenlist pushed patrons out of the way and began to throw sculptures across the room and shatter other works of art on the ground.

His arrest affidavit said Siebenlist tried to damage two paintings, but was not successful.

According to the arrest affidavit, the following works from the exhibit containing 300 animal-themed objects were damaged:

Wolf Headdress Mask

Raven Rattle Tlingit

Jaina Style Figurine

Moche Portrait Bottle

Chinese Vase with Phoenixes

Moche Rattle Bowl

Mayan Fish-Shaped Vessel

Mayan Vessel with God on Bird

Chinese Initiator Sculpture

Beware of Cranes Sculpture

During a news conference, Heinrich said he doesn't believe the museum could have done anything to prevent what happened and that the suspect did not display any signs of what was to come when he bought his ticket.

An initial estimate of $20,000 in damages caused to the museum was calculated immediately after the damage occurred based on the value of the objects. The museum's conservation team hadn't gotten the chance to assess the objects or compose repair plans.

