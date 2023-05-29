Man convicted in 2019 death of brother

Dale Fabricius, 60, was killed in the crash Sept. 24, 2019, on Heritage Parkway in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — A man has been convicted of reckless manslaughter after hitting and killing his brother with a pickup truck in Aurora in 2019.

Lee Fabricius, 54, was convicted Wednesday of two counts of reckless manslaughter, one count of vehicular homicide – DUI and one count of vehicular homicide – reckless driving.

Dale Fabricius, 60, was killed in the crash just after 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019, in the 22600 block of Heritage Parkway in Aurora.

At the time, police said that Lee Fabricius was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado east on East Heritage Parkway when he drove onto a sidewalk and through the front yards of multiple homes. He also hit a park bench, multiple large trees and a large landscaping rock, an arrest affidavit said.

Lee Fabricius told investigators at the scene that he was alone, according to the affidavit. Dale Fabricius' body wasn't found until about an hour later because it was partially obscured by landscaping.

According to the affidavit, Lee Fabricius was driving 76 mph when he left the roadway and came up onto the sidewalk, where police believed Dale Fabricius was walking.

The tire tracks, after leaving the roadway, showed no swerving, according to the document. No "obvious evasive maneuvers" were found at the scene, indicating that the driver "did not try to correct the vehicle or steer to avoid hitting Dale," the affidavit said.

Lee Fabricius is set to appear in court for a status conference July 17. At that time, the court will discuss two violent crime sentence enhancers and set a sentencing date, prosecutors said.