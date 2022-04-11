Man convicted of kidnapping Broomfield girl on walk home from school

The 12-year-old victim was able to escape from the man's truck and run home, prosecutors said.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man has been convicted of second-degree kidnapping after he pushed a 12-year-old girl into his truck as she was walking home from school in 2019, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Shane Hammond, 29, was found guilty Friday after a five-day trial.

Prosecutors said on August 19, 2019, a 12-year-old girl was walking home from Westlake Middle School in the Broadlands area of Broomfield. Hammond was waiting outside of his truck, and when the girl walked by, he pushed her inside, according to prosecutors. Hammond tried to drive away, but the girl was able to escape and run home, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video helped police identify Hammond as the suspect, and he was arrested in March 2020, prosecutors said.

“This case represents every child and parent’s worst nightmare,” District Attorney Brian Mason said in a news release. “The defendant’s actions were unconscionable and despicable. His actions cannot diminish the bravery of this 12-year-old girl, however. She is an inspiration to our entire community. I am thankful to the Broomfield Police Department for their extraordinary work on this case, our prosecutors and staff for securing a conviction, and the jury for reaching a just verdict.”

Hammond will be sentenced June 3.

