x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man convicted after 2014 Aurora bar fight that left 1 dead, 1 paralyzed

Bryan Montoya, 27, was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and two more counts after the deadly 2014 fight in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Bryan Montoya, 27, has been convicted of attempted murder in the 2014 Aurora bar fight, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

After a three-day jury trial an Adams County Jury returned the guilty verdict on the following charges on Wednesday:

  • Second-degree attempted murder
  • Second-degree assault
  • Accessory to a crime
  • Third-degree Assault

Following an altercation in November 2014, Montoya and Ignacio Luque-Verdugo engaged in an fight with a group of men inside the Bronco Bar on East Montview Boulevard in Aurora.

RELATED: Boulder King Soopers where mass shooting took place will be renovated and reopen

At one point, Montoya stabbed Andres Cinto-Duran, 28, multiple times in the shoulder and back. In addition, Luque-Verdugo shot a gun multiple times that hit Cinto-Duran in the torso, leg and arms, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

Cinto-Duran’s brother was also hit by gunfire and paralyzed as a result. A third man was hit in the leg by gunfire and survived, said the District's Attorney's office. 

Montoya and Luque-Verdugo ran away from the scene after the incident.

RELATED: Man shot at car, reached for gun during confrontation with police, DA says

Luque-Verdugo was convicted of first-degree murder and related charges on April 14, 2017, and is now serving a life sentence. 

Montoya's sentencing is scheduled for Sep. 17.

“I am pleased that both of the men who wreaked havoc on these innocent Aurora bar patrons in 2014 have now been brought to justice,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “The actions of these two defendants ended the life of one man and forever altered the life of his brother. I want to personally thank the Aurora Police Department and its detectives for their years long commitment to this case as well as to the jurors for delivering a just verdict.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 


iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 