Man who shot, killed woman after argument over children playing found guilty

Jason Arroyo was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Patricia Cruz, 55, after an argument over children playing.

DENVER — A man was convicted Wednesday in a deadly September 2020 shooting in Denver that happened after an argument over children playing.

A Denver jury found Jason Arroyo guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Patricia Cruz. He faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Denver Police said Cruz and a man were shot around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the 3500 block of North Lipan Street.

According to the probable cause statement, witnesses told police that the incident started when Arroyo became upset with some children playing in a yard area at the back of an apartment building and threw water on them.

One of the victims confronted Arroyo, who went back into his home and returned with a pistol, the statement says. Witnesses said they heard 6 gunshots before Arroyo left the scene.

Officers who responded spotted Arroyo running in and out of front and back yards between 35th and Mariposa Street, and West 36th Avenue and Osage Street, the statement says.

Officers set up a perimeter and ultimately found the suspect in a detached garage at a house on Osage Street and took him into custody, police said.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 1.

This story includes reporting from Jennifer Campbell-Hicks.

