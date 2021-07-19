Man convicted in deadly stabbing at National Western Complex

Christopher Smith, 40, killed Jared Villaluz-Jones, 21, while the complex was being used as a homeless shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic, the DA's office said.

DENVER — A Denver jury convicted a man on Friday in a deadly stabbing at the National Western Complex in June 2020.

Christopher Smith, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Jared Villaluz-Jones, 21, after about two and a half hours of deliberation, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

> Video above from June 2020: Man charged after fatal stabbing at National Western Complex.

The National Western Complex was being used as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness, and the district attorney's office said both Smith and Villaluz-Jones were staying there on June 16.

According to the district attorney's office, the incident began when Villaluz-Jones cut in front of Smith in the line for the shower.

A verbal argument then took place, followed by Smith taking out a knife and stabbing Villaluz-Jones, who was pronounced dead later that night at Denver Health Medical Center, according to the district attorney's office.

“We ask you to take note of what you hold dear," Villaluz-Jones' parents said after the verdict was announced, according to the district attorney's office. "We ask you to hug your children. We all must do what we can to keep each other safe.”

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.