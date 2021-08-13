Man who pleaded guilty to 2015 DUI death is convicted on another DWAI charge

Jeremy Quincy Brown, 29, was found asleep inside a car in an Aurora restaurant drive thru, the District Attorney's Office said.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to a fatal DUI crash in 2015 has been convicted of DWAI while he was under supervision, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Jeremy Quincy Brown, 29, was convicted of the DWAI charge on July 29, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office.

“It is obscene that this defendant killed a man while driving drunk, yet the minute he gets out of prison, he is drinking and driving again,” said District Attorney John Kellner in the release. “If that wasn’t enough of a wake-up call, it would seem that nothing will be. His conduct is a danger to anyone on the roads in his path.”

On March 17, 2015, Brown crossed the median while driving westbound on East Iliff Avenue at South Quebec Street, the release said. Brown's car slammed head-on into another vehicle at that intersection.

Jason Soodsma, 41, was killed in the crash, the DA's Office said. Brown ran from the scene but was found a short time later by officers.

Brown plead guilty to vehicular homicide DUI in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the DA's Office said. Brown transitioned to community corrections on Jan. 29, 2020, and transitioned to intensive supervision on May 4.

On Jan. 9, 2021, the manager of a restaurant called the Aurora Police Department (APD) to report a man who was passed out in the drive thru lane, according to the release.

Police arrived on scene to find Brown, asleep behind the wheel, with the engine running, the release said.

Brown served less than four years in prison of his original 10 year sentence.

