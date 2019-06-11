GOLDEN, Colo. — Jurors took about two hours to convict a man of assaulting and robbing an 87-year-old woman at a Dollar Tree store in Wheat Ridge.

Contarius Lamonye Alexander, 22, was found guilty Tuesday on the following charges after a two-day trial:

Robbery – at-risk adult with serious bodily injury (F3)

Third-degree assault of an at-risk adult (F6)

Identity theft (F4)

Wheat Ridge police were called to the Dollar Tree at West 44th Avenue and North Harlan Street on Jan. 7 where they found the elderly woman injured. She was transported to the hospital to be treated.

She suffered a fractured elbow, cuts, bruises, and abrasions and doctors said her injuries created a substantial risk of death.

Alexander was seen hanging around outside the store for about 20 minutes before the attack, according to prosecutors. As the woman walked to enter the store, he approached her, grabbed her purse, and knocked her to the ground, prosecutors said.

He then dragged her along the pavement as he made his getaway with her purse.

An hour later he was caught on surveillance video using her credit card in a convenience store.

Alexander faces a mandatory minimum of 10 to 38 years in prison when sentenced next month.

