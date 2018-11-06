A 27-year-old man was convicted of murdering 78-year-old Joseph Montoya, who he set on fire, beat and stabbed at least 16 times in May 2017, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Joshua Aaron Misegadis was apprehended after he led authorities on a high-speed chase through Westminster and Northglenn, the DA said. He was found in the Jeep of the man he killed with clothes covered in Montoya's blood.

Montoya was found burned and wrapped in a bath curtain after Northglenn police officers responded to a report of an apartment fire at 350 W. 114th Avenue there.

FIRST REPORT | Suspect in custody for suspicious fire death in Northglenn

Misegadis is a self-described heroin and methamphetamine addict and told law enforcement he got into Montoya's apartment by asking the man for money. After Montoya refused, the Misegadis grew violent.

The District Attorney's Office said Misegadis later admitted to moving Montoya's body and then setting it on fire in a shower curtain to try and cover up the killing.

An Adams County jury convicted Misegadis late last Friday after a week-long trial. He was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, robbery of an at-risk victim, tampering with a deceased body, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding.

© 2018 KUSA-TV