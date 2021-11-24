Man convicted after HVAC company finds murder weapon

Kenneth Hoschouer was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Christopher Grau in Weld County.

GREELEY, Colo. — A Lakewood man faces up to 48 years in prison after being convicted in the 2019 murder of Christopher Grau, the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Kenneth Hoschouer, 40, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Weld County jury on Monday, the district attorney's office said.

Hoschouer's sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Firestone Police were called to a motorhome on Weld County Road 28 on July 6 and found Grau unresponsive with a gunshot injury to his head, and 13 shell cases near his body, according to the district attorney's office.

Investigators learned Hoschouer and his wife were at a Lakewood home on July 5 along with Grau and his girlfriend, who was also Hoschouer's sister.

Hoschouer was drinking heavily when he learned his teenage daughter was dating a 22-year-old man, got angry, and began fighting with his wife because she did not tell him about the relationship, according to the district attorney's office.

Grau attempted the deescalate Hoschouer's argument with his wife and was able to get him out of the home. Grau then drove to his motorhome in Firestone with Hoschouer in an attempt to calm him down.

That's where Hoschouer shot and killed Grau, the district attorney's office said.

Hoschouer was arrested in Sep. 2019 after an HVAC company helped find the murder weapon hidden in a vent in Hoschouer's home.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.