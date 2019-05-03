DENVER — A 30-year-old man was found guilty Tuesday in Denver court for a 2017 attack and killing, according to the city's District Attorney's Office.

DeJuan Stamps (pictured below) beat James Farmer Jr., 62, to death on June 16, 2017. Farmer, who was homeless, died defending two teens whom Stamps randomly attacked, according to the district attorney.

DeJuan Stamps

Denver DA

Stamps left both the teenage boy and girl with serious injuries before Farmer intervened. Stamps beat Farmer over and over on the 2400 block of Curtis Street until he was dead, the DA said.

When Denver Police Department officers responded, Stamps charged them. A brief struggle ensued before Stamps was taken down and into custody, the District Attorney's Office said.

Several weeks after they were attacked the two teens attended a ceremony to honor Farmer for saving their lives.

"I would thank him for performing such a selfless act for someone who he never met before," Mave Murphy said at the time. "That's something I've never experienced on such a close scale before, so it was really moving."

A jury also found Stamps guilty of two felony counts of assault and three other assault charges for his attack on Farmer's teenagers, police officers and first responders, according to the Denver DA.

