JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A 29-year-old man was convicted Thursday of sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and misdemeanor child abuse, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Joseph Benjamin Snodgress will face sentencing on June 28. An arrest affidavit in the case redacted the age and name of the victim, but investigators wrote that the child is young enough to wear diapers.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy responded to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora on April 19, 2018 for an alleged sexual assault on a child that occurred in Jefferson County.

RELATED: Man charged with sexually assaulting a child who wears diapers

According to the affidavit, the child underwent surgery and received stitches to close a tear in her genital area. A Children's Hospital doctor advised that the injuries were consistent with penetration.

Snodgress and another person brought the child to the hospital after Snodgress said he woke her up at 5:05 p.m., at which time he said he discovered stool with a "tar-like" and "thick" consistency, the affidavit says.

Snodgress told a hospital social worker that he "wiped forcefully to get the poop off" and noticed blood was present, the affidavit says. Snodgress later denied doing anything "forceful" to the child, but did say he was worried he was being "forceful" when wiping the stool because it was "caked on," according to the affidavit.

Snodgress denied anything was "inserted" into the child, and said he "does not touch" girls.

The Jeffco DA's office said a pre-sentence investigation report and sex offense-specific evaluation will be completed before sentencing.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know