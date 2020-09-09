'If I can't have her, no one will': Man sentenced in domestic violence case

Mark Campbell was sentenced to 16 years for setting his truck on fire and crashing it into the victim's house.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault and first-degree burglary was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday.

Mark Campbell set his truck on fire and drove it into the victim's house on May 26, 2019, according to a release from the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office said Campbell poured gasoline on a pile of firewood he kept in the back of his truck and lit it on fire after an argument with the victim's boyfriend.

Campbell was heard saying, "If I can't have her, no one will," as he drove his flaming truck into the living room of the house forcing the victim, her boyfriend and a minor to exit through the back door of the home, according to the release.

The crash caused massive structural and fire damage to the home, the DA said.

Lafayette police responded to the scene and convinced Campbell to surrender peacefully, according to the release.

Crews from Lafayette Fire contained the fire and prevented any injury to the victims or bystanders, the DA said.

“The defendant’s actions in this case were exceptionally dangerous and demonstrated a grave indifference to the life and safety of the victims and everyone living in that neighborhood," Senior Deputy District Attorney Anne Kelly stated. "His actions have had a devastating financial impact on the property owner who was forced to rebuild the home the defendant destroyed. The devastating effects of the defendant’s actions could have been much worse if not for the fast and effective response from the Lafayette Police and Fire Department. Our community is fortunate to have such skilled first responders responding to this situation.”

“The victims are lucky to be alive," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "The picture of the house says it all. This case illustrates how dangerous domestic violence can be and why these cases are a priority for this office. Lafayette Police and Fire are to be commended for their outstanding efforts and their courage in responding to the perilous, and potentially deadly, situation that the defendant created. I am grateful for Senior Deputy DA Anne Kelly, who specializes in domestic violence cases, for her tireless efforts on this case and others.”