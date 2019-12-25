AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating an overnight homicide in Aurora that left one man dead.

At about 2:15 a.m. officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to the 17000 block of East Kansas Place for a report of a shooting, according to a release from the department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound, according to Officer Matthew Longshore with APD.

Police are actively looking for a suspect involved with this homicide. Officer Longshore told 9NEWS that it is unclear what the relationship was between the suspect and the victim.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Aurora Police Agent Fredricksen at 303-739-6106.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913- 7867.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS