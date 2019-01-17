FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Fort Lupton Wednesday has been identified as 46-year-old Shawn Joseph Billinger, who lived in that city.

According to a press release, Fort Lupton officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of 14th Street around 1:40 p.m. It was sometime after that the shooting happened.

One officer from the department was involved in the shooting, and Billinger was declared dead at the scene, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. The manner and cause of his death will not be released until after the completion of the investigation of the incident and the autopsy report, according to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

The Fort Lupton Police Department placed the officer involved on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and ongoing and urge anyone with information to call Commander Sanchez with the Johnstown Police Department at 970-587-2216 or Sergeant Bollig with the Greeley Police Department at 970-371-3932.