DENVER — Denver Police are investigating an overnight shooting that took place near 28th Avenue and North High Street.

At about 1:19 a.m. Monday, Denver Police sent a tweet about the incident, reporting that the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

About an hour later, an update from police confirmed that the man had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, police have not released any information on a suspect as the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

