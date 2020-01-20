AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died from an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday night.

About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the 15600 block of East Caspian Circle, near the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road, on a report of shots fired, according to Aurora police.

Police found a man with a possible gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his wounds, Aurora police said.

The man's identity and the cause of his death will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Aurora police have not released information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Aurora police at 303-739-6185 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

