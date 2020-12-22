Man killed in Denver shooting, suspects sought

A man was shot near West 14th Avenue and Speer Boulevard on Dec. 20.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding a suspect involved in a homicide that happened on Dec. 20.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 of West 14 Avenue just after 11:45 a.m. This is a block west of the intersection with Speer Boulevard.

When they arrived, police said they found 27-year-old Michael Arguello dead.

No further information about potential suspects or what may have motivated the crime was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

