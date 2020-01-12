Arrest made after fatal stabbing in Fort Collins

The victim was stabbed during a fight on Nov. 19, his body was not found until two days later.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing last month in Fort Collins.

Just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 21 a passerby found the body of 30-year-old Adam Clouser in the 800 block of North College Avenue. At the time, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) called his death suspicious. Investigators later determined he had been stabbed multiple times and his death was ruled a homicide.

Through the investigation, Brian Townsend, 35, recently of Fort Collins was identified as a suspect.

Detectives determined that the two men got into an argument on the afternoon of Nov. 19. During that fight, Townsend fatally wounded Clouser and then left the area, according to FCPS.

A passerby discovered Clouser's body two days later. Townsend was arrested on Nov. 30 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police have reason to believe that the men knew each other.

"Our detectives worked nonstop to gather evidence and locate the suspect in this case," said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda. "While nothing can reverse the devastating impact of violent crimes like this, we remain committed to seeking justice and finding answers for families."

Anyone with information about this incident, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Detective Julia Chenoweth at 970- 416-2645. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.