Man fatally shot in Denver

The incident happened at 52nd Avenue and Steele Street, according to police.

DENVER — A man is dead after being shot overnight, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The incident took place at 52nd Avenue and Steele Street, police said in a Tweet.

DPD initially tweeted about the shooting at 1:33 a.m., and about 12 hours later they updated their Twitter saying the victim, a man, had died.

Police said there is no available information on any suspects.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

