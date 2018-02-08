ARAPAHOE COUNTY — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting around 8:30 Thursday morning at 1100 Clinton St, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said in a Tweet.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the shooting was related to a domestic dispute that happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. They're looking for a suspect who may be associated with a red Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan, with Colorado license plate 885-YXH. It has an "I love my pit bull" sticker in the shape of a bone on the trunk above the license plate.

If you see that vehicle call 911.

The sheriff's office did not provide any information about the suspect.

These pictures are actual pictures of vehicle associated with shooting. I Love My Pitbull sticker on back. Call 911 if seen pic.twitter.com/M9W3zxPEjn — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 2, 2018

