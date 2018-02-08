ARAPAHOE COUNTY — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting around 8:30 Thursday morning at 1100 Clinton St, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said in a Tweet.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the shooting was related to a domestic dispute that happened around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. They're looking for a suspect who may be associated with a red Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan, with Colorado license plate 885-YXH. It has an "I love my pit bull" sticker in the shape of a bone on the trunk above the license plate.
If you see that vehicle call 911.
The sheriff's office did not provide any information about the suspect.