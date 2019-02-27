ARVADA, Colo. — A man died and a woman was injured after a car crash in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning in Arvada.

Arvada police officers responded to Ward Road and 64th Avenue after getting reports of a 2007 gray Ferrari traveling at a high rate of speed through the area.

According to police, the vehicle lost control, left the east side of the road, ran into a fence and hit several trees before coming to a stop in the 6900 block of Ward Road.

Arvada Police Department

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 39-year-old Steven Andrews.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Ferrari involved was reported stolen from a local dealership.

