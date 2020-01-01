DENVER — A man died after officers responded to a 7-Eleven store early Wednesday morning on a report of an assault, according to a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Denver Police sent out a tweet about 3 a.m. on the incident at the store near the intersection of West Jewell Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. In their initial tweet, DPD said they were investigating the incident as a possible shooting. The spokesperson later said it was unclear how the victim was injured.

KUSA

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. That tip line is operated 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

RELATED: Man dies after confrontation with Denver officers

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS