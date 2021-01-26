Man fatally shot in Aurora

The man was shot on Alton Street near East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street and later died from his injuries.

AURORA, Colo. — A man died after he was shot in Aurora Monday night according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Officer responded to the area of 1330 Alton Street around 9 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. That's not far from East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street.

The victim, only identified as an adult man, was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

APD said they're still working to determine what led up to the shooting and were working to develop information about any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

