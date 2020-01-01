DENVER — A man has died after he was shot by at least one Denver Police officer early Wednesday morning after officers responded to a disturbance call, according to a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Officers initially responded to the 900 block of South Irving Street about 12:50 a.m. on a report of a disturbance at a home. That's near West Kentucky Avenue and South Federal Boulevard.

Officers contacted the suspect inside that home. About 1:15 a.m., there was some type of confrontation between officers and the suspect, according to DPD spokesperson Kurt Barnes.

At least one officer discharged their weapon. The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, Barnes said.

No officers were injured. It's unclear whether the suspect was armed.

No one else inside the home was involved.

