Wanted man dies after confrontation with deputies, Larimer County Sheriff's Office says

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was wanted on two felony warrants is dead following a confrontation with deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office(LCSO), the agency said in a release.

Colorado Parole requested assistance from LCSO to apprehend the man and just before 5 p.m. Wednesday the Strategic Enforcement Unit (SEU) began surveillance at a residence in the 3900 block of Chinook Lane.

Around 8:15 p.m. a vehicle left the property with the suspect inside, LCSO said. SEU members attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled, according to LCSO.

SEU members and parole officers pursued the vehicle westbound into Fort Collins but terminated the efforts after about five minutes, LCSO said.

Deputies returned to the home on Chinook Lane about 20 minutes later and found the vehicle they had pursued.

Shortly after 9 p.m. the suspect and a woman left the home in a vehicle with the woman driving and the suspect in the backseat, LCSO said.

Deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Mariah Lane during which the woman obeyed commands to exit the vehicle and was moved to a safe location.

The suspect, however, remained in the vehicle and was seen holding a firearm, LCSO said. He refused to comply with commands to exit the vehicle, according to the agency.

After hearing a shot from inside the vehicle, one deputy discharged his weapon, according to LCSO. It's unclear if the suspect was hit by the deputy's gunfire.

The suspect remained in the vehicle and eventually a drone was deployed in an effort to see inside the vehicle. The suspect was removed from vehicle and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated to investigate the shooting. The Loveland Police Department (LPD) will be leading the investigation.