DENVER — A man is being held for investigation of first-degree murder after another man was killed in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night in southeast Denver, according to a probable cause affidavit provided by Denver police.

At about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the 6900 block of Evans Avenue after a witness reported a shooting in the area.

When police arrived on scene, they located Jarod Walker, 38, who had been shot twice and another man who was lying in the nearby roadway, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Several bystanders were providing first aid to Walker by the time police arrived on scene, the affidavit says.

A witness reported to police that he heard two voices yelling in a parking lot before multiple rounds of gunfire rang out. The witness reported hearing 5 to 6 gunshots in total, the affidavit says.

According to the arrest affidavit, the witness told police that after the gunfire ceased, he heard people running and went outside and saw a man, later determined to be Walker, lying on the pavement a few feet from where the other shooter was standing. The witness noted that both men were wearing “substantially similar clothing,” according to the affidavit.

The other man, who has not yet been identified, was later found lying in the road along westbound Evans Avenue – about 100 yards from where the shooting had occurred, the affidavit says. A handgun was recovered near where the man collapsed. He was taken to Denver Health and was pronounced deceased just before 11:30 p.m.

Walker was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for serious injuries sustained from gunshot wounds, the affidavit says.

An investigation revealed that the two men knew each other, but it remains unclear exactly how.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS