Man dies in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A man died following a shooting Tuesday morning in Aurora.

Around 10:15 a.m. on July 12, Aurora Police Department (APD) officers responded to the area near 181 North Fulton Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to APD.

Investigators with the department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit (MCHU) responded to assist with the investigation.

Investigators said they've identified a woman who they believe was involved in the incident. They said she remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.

APD said there is no known relationship between her and the victim. They also did not say if that woman was arrested or taken into custody.

Investigators are working with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to determine what if any charges are appropriate.

The victim's name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once his next of kin have been notified.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.